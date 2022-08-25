Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

TAFE NSW Goulburn celebrates training future leaders in STEM for science week

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Goulburn celebrates training future leaders in STEM for science week

Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman thanked TAFE NSW for helping people find their dream STEM careers during Science Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.