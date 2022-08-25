TAFE NSW Goulburn celebrates training future leaders in STEM for science week

Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman thanked TAFE NSW for helping people find their dream STEM careers during Science Week.
Advertisement
Mrs Tuckerman said TAFE NSW highlighted the importance of young people, particularly women, taking up science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers and dispelling the myth that you need a degree to gain a well-paying, meaningful job in STEM.
"As employment opportunities continue to expand into new and interesting fields, this is an exciting time for Goulburn locals to be considering embarking on their STEM career with TAFE NSW," she said.
TAFE NSW Goulburn student Claire Liversidge, the 2022 Young Woman of Goulburn, studied both the Certificate III and IV of Agriculture with the hope of a career in agricultural and marine conservation.
"Growing up, I'd learned quite a bit about farming but I wanted that TAFE NSW qualification to prove I had the most up-to-date practical skills and experience," she said.
"The courses were so practically-based; we were learning to drive tractors and look after livestock. It really prepares you for the realities of working on a farm."
Demand for STEM workers is projected to grow by 12.9 per cent over the next five years, which is well above the average of all occupations (7.8 per cent) and more than twice as fast as non-STEM occupations (6.2 per cent), according to a National Industry Insights Report.
While often associated with the university sector, a report released by the Office of the Chief Scientist on Australia's STEM workforce shows that the vocational education and training sector provides more than two-thirds of Australia's STEM workforce.
Minister for Skills and Training and Minister Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said that National Science Week was an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements of people across NSW.
"TAFE NSW offers dozens of courses linked to in-demand STEM skills in engineering and electrotechnology, agriculture and animal studies, information technology and cyber security, laboratory skills and chemistry," Mr Henskens said.
"Graduates in these courses walk away with practical skills in booming industries, ready to walk into the workforce."
For more information or to explore TAFE NSW courses, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or call 131 601.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.