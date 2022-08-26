Shelby Sixtysix has been a star this year.
That's why the bay gelding, trained by Goulburn's Danny Williams, has been nominated for the NSW Provincial Champion Horse award at the NSW Racehorse Owners' Association's (NSWROA) Racing Night of Champions on Thursday, October 22.
Williams said he was extremely excited to be nominated and that it had been a mindblowing year so far.
"It's quite an achievement and I'm very proud of our horse," Williams said.
"It's been an extraordinary year so far.
"We've had a year we've never experienced before and we hope it continues."
Shelby Sixtysix will be up against Another One, Art Cadeau and Front Page, which Williams described as "very good horses".
The shortlist of finalists for the night in the Royal Randwick Ballroom, which were arrived at using a points system, will then be judged by a panel of industry participants.
Other Racing NSW awards presented on the night include the BOBS Horse of the Year, the Sydney Strapper of the Year, the NSW Racing Writers' Personality of the Year, the T J Smith Award, the George Moore Award, the Theo Green Award and the coveted Bart Cummings Medal.
"With Covid restrictions eased this year, we are really excited to bring the event back to its former glory," NSWROA president Tony Mitevski said.
"We are also proud to be supporting the ATC Foundation charity with a live auction."
The 2022 Racing's Night of Champions Awards will be recorded and televised on Sky Thoroughbred Central on the Foxtel platform, and also internationally by their exclusive media partner Sky Racing, with highlights of the night also being shown across all Sky Racing channels.
Tickets to the event are available at $275 per person ($2,750 for a table of ten) are selling quickly.
For more information regarding the 2022 Racing's Night of Champions, contact Jane Henning at the NSWROA office on 0421 353 871, by email owners@nswroa.com.au or visit the NSWROA website www.nswroa.com.au to book tickets.
