Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn horse trainer Danny Williams in running for NSW Provincial Champion Horse award

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 27 2022 - 2:46am, first published August 26 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Williams with his horse Shelby Sixtysix earlier this year. Photo by Mandy O'Leary.

Shelby Sixtysix has been a star this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.