Riding for Disabled Goulburn, Can Assist Goulburn and District, and Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary have been selected as the beneficiaries of the 2022 Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day (HMCGD).
Following a two-year absence due to COVID-19, this year's HMCGD will be on Friday, November 25 at the Goulburn Golf Club.
The four-person Ambrose event over 18 holes has regularly attracted many participants in the past, and Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker is hopeful of a strong turn out this year.
"Like many things over the past two years, the Golf Day has been impacted by COVID-19, which has stopped us from raising money for these very worthy charities," Cr Walker said.
"However, we are back this year, and hopefully we can have a full house at the Goulburn Golf Club in November, and present some funds to these beneficiaries.
"The three beneficiaries were previously selected for the 2021 HMCGD, but have been carried over due to that event's cancellation.
"I'd again like to thank our major sponsor Holcim, without whom we simply couldn't run the golf day.
"We have also had a large number of local businesses come on board to provide sponsorship, which is fantastic.
"I am really looking forward to raising significant funds for our beneficiaries, while providing what should be a fun day on the course for players."
Nominations for teams are expected to open in late September, with entry fees of $160 for a team of four.
Information about the HMCGD, including nomination forms, will be on Goulburn Mulwaree Council's website and Facebook in coming weeks.
