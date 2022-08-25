Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day is back

Updated August 26 2022 - 7:48am, first published August 25 2022 - 10:55pm
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker with Goulburn Golf Club professional Andrew Grove, Jo Grove from Riding for the Disabled Australia, the Quarry Manager of Lynwood Quarry, Holcim Australia Wayne Beattie and Ruth Doggett and Ian McMurdo from Can Assist Goulburn. Photo supplied.

Riding for Disabled Goulburn, Can Assist Goulburn and District, and Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary have been selected as the beneficiaries of the 2022 Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day (HMCGD).

