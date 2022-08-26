Running with reason, Civic2Surf aims to bolster youth mental health

The Civic2Surf is celebrating its 12th year in 2022.
The event began in 2010 with six Australian National University (ANU) students came together with a plan to smash stigma around mental health in Australian youth.
It has grown significantly year on year and this year it is expected more than 70 students from the ANU will take part in the run on September 3-4 that spans from the university grounds and culminates in a finish at Sydney's Bondi Beach.
"It was originally run over four days, since then students have completed the same journey in a relay format over a period 24 hours," Civic2Surf president Maggie Reynolds said.
The course will span Collector, Goulburn, Bowral before heading down the mountains into Shellharbour and Wollongong on the final northern stretch into the city.
"More importantly, Civic2Surf strives to create a community of like-minded individuals, where we can encourage open and honest conversations around mental health and allow young people to take charge of their stories."
All funds raised throughout the journey are donated directly to the mental health organisation, Batyr.
"Batyr is a for purpose preventive mental health organisation, created and driven, by young people," Ms Reynolds said.
"Through their batyr@school and batyr@uni programs, as well as their app Being Herd, batyr engages young people in positive conversations about mental health and empower them to reach out for support when needed."
She said in the past two years alone, the Civic2Surf has raised more than $20,000.
"For Civic2Surf, outreach to our broader community is more important than ever after the pandemic," Ms Reynolds said.
"So in our 12th year of running Civic2Surf at The ANU, our committee hopes to strengthen our relationship with the broader community."
Ms Reynolds said the Southern Highlands in particular would be a memorable section of the journey as the event shares a close connection with the community.
"We would be so grateful to share our cause with the Southern Highlands as we maintain a close connection with the Southern Highlands community following the tragic loss of 2016 President, Harriet Nixon," she said.
"Each year, we invite the Southern Highlands community to join us in a memorial lap of Bong Bong Racecourse in Harriet's honour."
A barbecue breakfast and coffee will be on offer at the racecourse from 7am on September 4 with the memorial lap to begin at 7.30am.
Donations are welcome to support youth mental health and can be made online at civic2surf2022.raisely.com/
