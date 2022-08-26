Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

From the Top End to Tablelands: Upper Lachlan Shire Council unveils new Director of Infrastructure

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 26 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upper Lachlan Shire Council have announced a new Director of Infrastructure and he's swapped tropical vibes for the legendary Tablelands frost.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.