A group of passionate preschoolers delivered some ideas for Goulburn to Mayor Peter Walker during his Book Week visit.
Mr Walker visited SDN Lady McKell early childhood centre and spent time reading to the kids before asking some questions of his vocal audience.
He read 'The Very Angry Bear', part of a series of books the Walker family donated to the library at the centre.
When asked what they loved about Goulburn, the kids told the mayor they loved the new adventure playground, the new pool, GPAC and all the walking tracks.
But like any astute mayor, Mr Walker then asked these future ratepayers what they would like to see improved.
The kids, much to the surprise of the adults in the room, said they wanted more statues around town as well as seeing less rubbish and equipment being vandalised.
Mr Walker agreed wholeheartedly and said those things made him angry like the bear in the book before assuring them council was on the case.
SDN Lady McKell centre director Anna Lamarra said she couldn't praise the mayor enough for his time and attentiveness.
"Peter was absolutely fantastic with the children, he kept them engaged with his charismatic ability at storytelling but above all he took the time to truly listen to their voices and discuss what they wanted in the Goulburn community," she told the Post.
"After much collaboration they are working on writing him a letter and drawing to voice their dream for statues of children playing between the adventure playground and pool, this represents the children's joy they find at both of these places.
"As the theme for book week is Dreaming with eyes open we hope that the children's dreams of statues representing children is something that can occur in the future."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
