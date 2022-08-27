Thousands stopped and stared as Ellen Ryan made her way down Auburn Street in a 1967 Mustang Convertible on Friday, August 26.
The dual Commonwealth Games medalist then made her way to the Goulburn Bowling Club for a civic reception, the place where the 25-year-old started her lawn bowls journey all those years ago.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker handed Ryan the key to the city at the reception to honour her gold medal success at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Among the attendees at the reception was Ryan's idol and Australian lawn bowls assistant coach Karen Murphy.
Ryan spoke about how much the street parade and civic reception meant to her and how amazed she was by the support shown from the community, but how did her mother Cathie Ryan see it all?
"Her achievement was as big as Ben Hur, but to get the key to the city topped it off," she said.
Cathie, who was there to witness her daughter win gold, reminisced about the moment the pairs gold was won.
"I thought she would try to draw it, but when she lined up on the mat, I knew she was going to run at that," she said.
"I thought 'here we go, this is it'.
"When the ball was in motion, I heard her yell 'Krissy' [her partner] and Krissy yelled back 'hold' and then it all erupted."
Following the reception, a few games of bowls was played at the Bowling Club.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
