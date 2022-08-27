Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn honours Ellen Ryan with street parade and civic reception

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 27 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands stopped and stared as Ellen Ryan made her way down Auburn Street in a 1967 Mustang Convertible on Friday, August 26.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.