Goulburn Bulldogs bow out of Canberra Region Rugby League season with big loss

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:30am
The Goulburn Bulldogs in action during the final round of the Canberra Region Rugby League season. Photo by Burney Wong.

A disappointing season has come to an end for the Goulburn Bulldogs following their 54-14 point loss to the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at the Workers Arena on Saturday, August 27.

