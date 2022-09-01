A disappointing season has come to an end for the Goulburn Bulldogs following their 54-14 point loss to the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at the Workers Arena on Saturday, August 27.
They were completely outplayed in the final game of their Canberra Region Rugby League (CRRL) campaign and player coach Tyson Greenwood said injuries denied them the chance to end the season on a high.
"Losing's like that's never good, but we only had 21 fit players for two grades today, so it was a pretty big ask," Greenwood said.
"I've never been part of a team with so many injuries."
One of the shining lights from the final matchday was Mitch Atkinson who played almost 70 minutes for both first and reserve grade sides and put in a massive effort.
The season started extremely positively for the Bulldogs, winning their opening three games, but that went quickly downhill.
They would end up with three more wins, resulting in a seventh spot finish on the ladder.
"We started off the season well, but that doesn't mean anything now because we miss out on finals," Greenwood said.
"We just have to move on now."
Despite failing to achieve the preseason goal of playing in finals, Greenwood said he had an absolute blast playing with his team mates.
"The highlight for mine was being with the group because they made it really enjoyable, especially on the tough and low days.
"Hopefully we have similar players next season."
One of the standouts for the Bulldogs was prop Ron Leapai who had a season to remember.
He finished fourth in the Les McIntyre Medal count at the Best and Fairest awards night on August 31.
The whole squad will now go their separate ways for the offseason before returning to the club to prepare for the start of next season.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
