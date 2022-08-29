An absolute stunner of a free kick sealed the deal for Hill Top when they took on the Goulburn Stags at Cookbundoon on Saturday, August 28.
The second half goal from Alyce Thompson capped off the 2-0 victory and moved them to within two points of Stags, who sit second on the Highlands All Age Women's Premier League table, with a game in hand.
All the players expected a cross from Thompson, but the ball flew into the top left corner of the goals.
Hill Top coach John Parsons said it was a great game to be a part of and was pleased with the performance.
"It's always a good close game against the Stags and the girls appreciate it," Parsons said.
"I'm happy with scoring a couple of goals and not conceding any too."
Eleven games into the disrupted season, Parsons said he was satisfied with where his side was at.
"The year's been interrupted with rain and we haven't trained or play much like everyone else, so we were just happy to have a game today," he said.
"I'm happy with the way our season's been going.
"We lost a couple of players to injury, but I'm happy overall"
Despite the loss, Stags coach Lauren Smith was still happy with what she saw from her side.
"We did well with the players we had," Smith said.
"It was another consistent performance for us, but I think we will need to work on our passing."
The All Age Women's Premier League is played every Saturday across the Highlands and Goulburn.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
