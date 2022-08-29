Goulburn celebrated its first ever 'Frostival' over the weekend with thousands of visitors passing through Belmore Park.
With ice skating, entertainment and food stalls on offer, Frostival aimed to transform the cold Goulburn Winter weather into something to celebrate.
Goulburn events officer Angela Remington said Frostival was an "amazing" success, especially considering the rainy afternoon weather.
Ms Remington said there were more than 10,000 visitors that passed through Belmore Park between 10am and 9pm on Saturday (August 27).
"It exceeded our expectations for the first year," she said.
Whether Frostival becomes an annual event will now depend on funding and feedback. Goulburn Australia is running a survey for the community to provide feedback about the event.
Ms Remington said if Frostival was to go ahead again they would ideally extend the hours of operation of the ice skating rink.
"Ice skating completely sold out," she said.
The event organiser also said they would consider running the food stalls and entertainment over multiple days instead of just one.
Frostival aimed to cater for both adults and children with one section of the park offering children's activities, such as face painting, and another section enclosed for over 18s with a bar.
Ms Remington said the mulled wine, mead and espresso martinis had all been popular.
"People told me it was great to have something for adults again as well as children," she said.
"It was nice for people to be able to sit down, have a drink and listen to some music."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
