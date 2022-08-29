Tony and Adriana Lamarra have quite a collection of Legacy badges.
This week they added another $1000 badge after donating generously to the charitable organisation as part of Legacy Week.
The nationwide week, running from August 28 to September 3, raises funds for Legacy's work in supporting war widows. The Goulburn branch looks after more than 120 widows and all local donations stay in the region.
Mr Lamarra said the Lions Club of Goulburn City, of which he was a member, had traditionally purchased a $1000 badge.
"I'm just continuing that because I'm very proud of it," he said.
"Legacy is very important to everyone in Australia and it should receive as much support as possible for the sacrifice our men and women have made."
The couple has also allowed a Legacy banner to be erected on their building on the corner of Auburn and Montague Streets, housing Goulburn's Best Buys and Harvey Norman.
Appeals committee chairman, Ron Stamm, gratefully accepted the donation. He said the money, coupled with that raised throughout the week, would be used for widows' household requirements, Vital Call alarms and maintenance of Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street.
"This is our only fundraising week of the year," he said.
"Legacy really hasn't had a regular income for two to three years because of COVID-19 so we're hoping for a good week."
Trays of merchandise, including bears, pens, badges, keyrings, wristbands, ear-rings and pendants will be on sale in businesses across Goulburn.
Legatees will also be selling items at Goulburn Marketplace on September 1 and 2; Goulburn Square on August 31 and September 1 and 2; Bunnings on August 31 and September 1; and Trappers Bakery on Friday, September 2.
A 'pub crawl,' in which Legatees appeal for donations at Goulburn's establishments, will be held on evening of September 2.
Mulwaree High and Trinity Catholic College students will be hitting Goulburn's CBD on Friday, September 2 selling merchandise.
Meantime, Goulburn Legacy president Don Pennay delivered the ode at the week's national launch in Canberra on Monday.
