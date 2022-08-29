Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Adriana and Tony Lamarra keep up tradition of helping Goulburn Legacy

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:30am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony and Adriana Lamarra this week donated $1000 to Goulburn Legacy as part of Legacy Week. Appeals committee chairman, Ron Stamm, (centre) gratefully accepted the funds. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Tony and Adriana Lamarra have quite a collection of Legacy badges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.