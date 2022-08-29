Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
Photo: Unsplash.

Buskout

Youth Busking Festival

The main street of Goulburn will be filled with music from some very talented young musicians this weekend. The competition is open to all school-aged musicians and is well-supported by the community. Prizes have been donated by the community and spectators are encouraged to stop and enjoy the music. You can expect to hear music fill the streets on Saturday, September 3 from 12pm to 2pm.

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

