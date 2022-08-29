The main street of Goulburn will be filled with music from some very talented young musicians this weekend. The competition is open to all school-aged musicians and is well-supported by the community. Prizes have been donated by the community and spectators are encouraged to stop and enjoy the music. You can expect to hear music fill the streets on Saturday, September 3 from 12pm to 2pm.
The Lieder Theatre Company is tackling some big themes in their newest production 'The Children'. The play is an honest and charming depiction of three people struggling with environmental issues on a global scale and a close interpersonal level. The play will be staged in the Lieder's foyer theatre space with six performances scheduled beginning Friday, September 2. To purchase tickets go to the Lieder Theatre website to access TryBooking, get in quick as seating is limited.
Join Goulburn-based horror writer Naomi Brown as she chats with Melissa Lieschke from Goulburn Mulwaree Library about her creative practice and writing process, unveiling the dark and twisted inspiration behind her work. Discover her latest novel Reign of Flesh, a gritty apocalyptic tale that explores themes of survival, interpersonal bonds and the extreme lengths we will go to protect ourselves and those we love when faced with unimaginable horrors. The talk will take place on Saturday, September 3 at 3pm and tickets can be purchased through the library.
You'll find lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices at St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market this weekend. After browsing through the market stalls why not take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral? Tours operate at 10.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, September 3.
Witness one of the most iconic pieces of English literature retold in a faithful yet fiercely original new stage adaptation from the nationally-renowned Shake and Stir Theatre Co. Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel Aunt, Jane Eyre finds employment at Thornfield Hall - the impressive yet mysterious home of Edward Rochester. As Jane and Rochester become inexplicably drawn to each other, the dark secrets locked within the walls of Thornfield start to unravel forcing Jane on a heart-wrenching journey toward truth and freedom. See the performance on Saturday, September 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
