Witness one of the most iconic pieces of English literature retold in a faithful yet fiercely original new stage adaptation from the nationally-renowned Shake and Stir Theatre Co. Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel Aunt, Jane Eyre finds employment at Thornfield Hall - the impressive yet mysterious home of Edward Rochester. As Jane and Rochester become inexplicably drawn to each other, the dark secrets locked within the walls of Thornfield start to unravel forcing Jane on a heart-wrenching journey toward truth and freedom. See the performance on Saturday, September 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

