The NSW government says it will make changes to the new fleet of trains that has sparked prolonged industrial action over what the union says are safety issues.
In a statement from three ministers, the government said it had made an offer to union leadership on Sunday in a bid to reach an agreement on the modifications to the trains and end the industrial action.
Advertisement
The government said it proposed to withdraw the requirement that the changes to the New Intercity Fleet be dependant on workers agreeing to the new enterprise agreement.
It said it would also authorise work to make these alterations immediately, once the appropriate testing and warranty confirmation was finished.
But the offer made to the union on Sunday is dependent on the agreement that, pending the finalisation of the new enterprise agreement, the union will call off any further industrial action.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union has planned a ban on operating 4GT trains for Wednesday, which means no foreign-made or privately made trains will run.
It is also undertaking a suite of indefinite industrial action, including limits to cleaning on trains and stations, a ban on working with contractors, and having station staff only work sitting down.
At the heart of the dispute between the government and the RTBU are safety concerns the union has about the New Intercity Fleet.
The new trains will use cameras to monitor passengers on the platform, and those embarking and disembarking from trains.
The union says these alone are inadequate when it comes to ensuring no one has slipped between the train and the platform.
It wants the CCTV screens moved out of the driver's line of sight to minimise distraction and put in the guards area, and guards to have the ability to open their crew cab doors on arrival at the platform.
The government said in its statement that it made the offer not because the government accepted that the changes the unions wanted to the new fleet were necessary, but to try end the ongoing dispute.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.