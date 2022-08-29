Goulburn Post
'Nurses are exhausted': Rallies to be held in Goulburn, Bowral

Vera Demertzis
Vera Demertzis
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:19am
Nurses and midwives previously gathered in Belmore Park, Goulburn. Picture: Dominic Unwin.

Nurses across the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands will walk off the job on Thursday, September 1, over demands for safe staffing.

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

