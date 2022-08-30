If you plan to take the trains this week, you might want to think again - there are going to be replacement buses on the Southern Highlands Line.
The changes come due to the continuation of industrial action and the state government's attempt to end them.
Buses will replace trains from the night of September 2 to the morning of September 5.
Here are the changes you need to know about.
Transport NSW announced replacement buses will run between Campelltown and Moss Vale in both directions on September 2.
This will be in place from 7.50pm to 2am from Moss Vale and from 9.50pm to 2am in the opposite direction.
The bus routes will be a 6SH return service from Moss Vale to Campbelltown and return, and the returning 7SH which goes through Moss Vale, Bowral, Mittagong and Campbelltown.
Buses will replace trains between Goulburn, Moss Vale and Campbelltown, and some will run from Moss Vale to Central.
It is estimated to take place from 2am on Saturday (September 3) to 2am on Monday (September 5).
The following bus routes will be in place:
Transport NSW stated buses would replace trains from Goulburn to Moss Vale from 2am to 8.30am on September 5.
There will be a 5SH service running between these stops.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
