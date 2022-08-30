COVID has struck the team preparing The Children by Lucy Kirkwood for the Lieder Theatre this week.
But all is not lost as this exciting contemporary classic is determined to be staged the following week.
The Lieder Theatre Company has moved the dates so the show will open next Wednesday, September 7 at 7.30pm and continue on Thursday 8th, Friday 9th and Saturday 10th at 7.30pm. There will be a matinee commencing at 2pm on Saturday, September 10 and 2pm on Sunday, September 11.
The Children is a very timely production for the Lieder, coinciding with the current situation at the nuclear power station in Ukraine.
The play was an enormous hit on London and New York stages, engrossing audiences and attracting immense critical acclaim.
Playwright Lucy Kirkwood is one of the world's most exciting young playwrights, heralded as "the most rewarding dramatist of her generation" (The Independent, UK).
This beautifully written play tackles timely themes of social responsibility inside an intriguing tale of old friends who face a frightening proposition. How will you act when the world seems to be ending?
The Lieder's production features Annie Bilton, Jennifer Lamb and David O'Halloran and is supported by a strong production team of Irene Marks, Ryleigh McKellar, Kaio Portsmouth and Blake Selmes. Chrisjohn Hancock directs the play. Limited seating will be available in the Lieder's Foyer Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased at https://theliedertheatre.com/the-children
