Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Lieder Theatre postpones The Children production

Updated August 30 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David O'Halloran plays a central character in 'The Children,' a Lieder Theatre production about three people struggling with environmental issues. Picture supplied.

COVID has struck the team preparing The Children by Lucy Kirkwood for the Lieder Theatre this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.