An abundance of talent will take centre stage this October long weekend when the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre launches the Festival of Regional Theatre.
Running from September 30 to October 3, the program includes the premiere of long forgotten works by Millicent Armstrong, who was a celebrated First World War nurse, farmer and playwright from Goulburn.
Advertisement
The program will also feature a special performance of The Waltz, commemorating inspirational regional director David Letch; Salon by Arts on Tour, which will pitch new works by regional creatives, along with professional development for aspiring producers; and One Act Wonders, a short play competition for regional theatre companies.
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager Raina Savage said the venue was the perfect facility to host the Festival.
"The new Goulburn Performing Arts Centre is a state of the art contemporary venue that has made professional theatre experiences accessible to our local audience," Ms Savage said.
"We now want to throw open the doors to the many talented theatre makers in the region and across NSW, and let their creativity loose on our main stage."
The centrepiece of the Festival is the premiere of Drought and Other Plays, four short works by Millicent Armstrong whose award-winning plays, written between the wars, are being revived by Gunning-based Music Theatre Projects Ltd. Director and producer, Dianna Nixon, said Drought and Other Plays was an opportunity to bring Millicent Armstrong into the public awareness.
"This amazing person lived near Gunning, went to the Western Front, was awarded a Croix de Guerre for bravery, became a soldier settler, and is listed on Wikipedia as playwright, farmer," Ms Nixon said.
"But no-one was aware she'd existed. As I delved deeper I became obsessed with bringing Millicent's story and work back into the public eye."
Amateur theatre groups are invited to take part in the inaugural One Act Wonders short play competition from October 2 - 3, with prizes and awards for best production and best original script, supported by Mark Bradbury Legal.
The Waltz, a play as tender as it is heart-wrenching by Goulburn-based writer David Cole, will be featured on Sunday night. Theatre makers with works in development or ready to tour can apply to pitch their work to a keen audience of venue managers from across NSW and ACT, as part of the Arts on Tour Salon.
AOT's free Touring Lab on Saturday, October 1 will take emerging regional producers through the fundamentals of how to take their work on tour. With a grant for the festival from the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, events will be free or low cost, with no charge for Touring Lab, Salon or audiences attending the One Act Wonders competition.
"There is something for everyone in this stunning and fun new festival, whether as actors, directors or producers who want to put their work on display or learn how to take it on the road, and of course for the audience who will be able to enjoy a wide variety of theatre from drama to comedy and everything in between," Mayor Peter Walker said.
Applications for the One Act Wonders competition are now open and available at www.goulburnpac.com.au or from the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Box Office. Applications close on Friday, September 16 2022.
For tickets or further information, contact the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre box office between Tuesday to Friday 10am-3pm, or call 4823 4999.
Advertisement
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the community events program would support the events and hospitality sectors, while bolstering economic recovery.
"People have been disconnected from family and friends but now they're getting out and about again, we want to see communities thriving and businesses benefitting from more local activities, events and opportunities in regions like Goulburn," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"We are backing events that bring local communities together and this funding will help contribute to a sense of improved wellbeing and connectedness in 2022 and beyond."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.