It is officially the end of winter, which means we can only hope for more glimpses of sunshine and warmer days.
While the weather made us pull out extra layers, blankets and crank up the heaters and fires, many went out and made sure to capture the magic.
Snow certainly hit the region early, with the first snowfall, and temperatures below five degrees documented on June 1 in the Upper Lachlan Shire.
So, how cold did it actually get?
At the time of publication, the lowest temperature recorded at the Bureau of Metereology's Goulburn Airport weather station, was -8.1°C on July 30.
A low of -7.5°C was recorded on June 28, followed by -3.3°C on August 24.
In terms of warmer temperatures (remember those?), 19°C, the highest across the three months, was documented on August 3.
It was not only a cold period, but also a wet one.
According to the weather station, we copped about 146 millimetres of rain.
To bid farewell to the chilly season, let's look back on all of the cold snaps (see what I did there?) that people have captured in the Highlands and Tablelands.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
