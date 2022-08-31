The way in which rate pegs are calculated for councils is set for a shake-up.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) announced this week it would undertake a review of the local government rate peg.
It followed widespread outcry last year when IPART capped general rate rises at 0.7 per cent for 2022/23, which Local Government NSW (LGNSW) described as the lowest baseline in two decades. For the first time, it was factoring in population changes.
Goulburn Mulwaree was restricted to a 0.7pc rise, well below the anticipated 2.5pc. It and 85 other NSW councils have since been allowed to increase rates. In Goulburn Mulwaree's case it was 2.5pc.
Mayor Peter Walker has welcomed the review.
"It needed to be reviewed for fear of what happened to us 12 months ago," he said.
"The 0.7pc was nowhere near the forecast cost of living and it would have meant adjustment of services across the council area."
Goulburn Mulwaree and many other councils took up the matter with local government minister, Wendy Tuckerman.
Cr Walker said even the 2.5pc was conservative and argued councils should have the ability to argue for one-off special increases if special projects required funding. This would avoid dipping into general revenue.
The Premier and Mrs Tuckerman set terms of reference for IPART to investigate and address concerns with the rate peg.
It is designed to protect ratepayers from "excessive increases in council rates," the Tribunal says.
"We need to make sure that local councils can continue to provide services to their communities, while at the same time protecting ratepayers from unnecessary rate increases," IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said.
"..."We will be looking at new approaches to setting the rate peg that reflect, as far as possible, changes in inflation and local government costs, while continuing to protect ratepayers from excessive rate increases."
Ms Donnelly said IPART would consult extensively as part of the review, including on what was and wasn't working and ways it could be improved.
It will publish an issues paper and call for the first round of submissions on September 27, 2022. Workshops on the rate peg methodology will be held in November with a draft report to be released in February.
A public hearing will be held in 2023 after the draft report is released.
Cr Walker said Goulburn Mulwaree would lodge a submission.
Meantime, LGNSW President Darriea Turley said the review was a win for the local government sector.
"(It) will provide the opportunity to closely examine how the rate peg is calculated and what improvements could be made to prevent future financial shocks to the local government sector," Cr Turley said.
"IPART's decision to introduce a record low rate cap just before inflation began to spiral out of control is clear evidence that the methodology used to calculate the rate cap is completely broken.
"This welcome review will hopefully ensure such mistakes will not happen again by replacing a defective methodology that is not fit for purpose.
"Councils are determined to keep rates as low as possible, but we are also required to deliver services and infrastructure that our communities expect and deserve. We simply cannot do this with a system that appears to be incapable of pre-empting or reacting to a rapidly changing economic landscape."
The review will include an investigation into the rate peg's population growth factor, which LGNSW called for at its conference this year.
