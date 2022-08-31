Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Prisoners connect with their kids through program

Updated August 31 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn Bonham (centre) with Steven and Michael getting the chance to create some art and craft for their kids as part of the Dads at a Distance program in Goulburn Correctional Centre.

Michael and Steven* are two dads trying to maintain a connection with their kids despite being behind bars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.