Prisoners connect with their kids through program

Michael and Steven* are two dads trying to maintain a connection with their kids despite being behind bars.
The pair are among a number of inmates at Goulburn Correctional Centre taking part in a program dubbed 'Dads at a Distance' (DAAD).
"It's a good way for us to connect with our kids," says Steven, who has three boys and a daughter all under the age of 10.
"It's always good to hear they're doing well and it's a great thing being updated," he said.
Michael has a daughter and a son, aged six and four and said he was grateful for the opportunity to send a care package for his youngsters.
"We're thankful for the program, it's hard for us [to interact and engage with our kids] so this an excellent opportunity to give them something from us,"
"[Even in custody] you're always a Dad."
It's a program coordinated by Services and programs officer (SAPO) Robyn Bonham, which helps men in custody learn essential parenting tips while they create craft for their children.
"It's amazing the stories they tell when they feel they're in a safe environment to be able to openly and honestly share feelings and emotion about their children," Ms Bonham said.
"We've received wonderful feedback after children received their parcel - it's positive for the family and the inmate."
A particular highlight is the opportunity for inmates to pick a book to read for each of their children, where the kids are then given a copy of the book and a CD audio recording of their fathers reading it for them.
As part of the program Dads also get hands on with some arts and crafts to build individual care packages for their kids.
"It's great for us," Michael and Steven agree.
The program encourages fathers to communicate through letters and craft, allowing them to open up more than they might on the phone and create something for the children to cherish.
One participant wrote Ms Bonham a letter of thanks following a video visit with his child where he read a book he'd crafted through the program.
"My little princess was most excited to show me her new book - we gave it a read through it was so lovely!" the letter read.
"[DAAD] was a great way to do something to make up for all the things that our children - the innocent victims - have to miss out on by virtue of their parent being incarcerated."
While inmates can be understandably guarded about their personal lives in the yard, the DAAD program provides an opportunity to be artistic and expressive and maintain a strong bond with their children despite the obvious challenges.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman applauded staff for providing services and behaviour change programs within the prison, which is a major employer for the region.
"This impressive work happens behind prison walls, away from the public eye but it keeps the people of NSW safe by reducing an offender's risk of re-offending and improving their chances of successful reintegration into our communities," Ms Tuckerman said.
*Names have been changed.
