National Meals on Wheels Day is a time to thank volunteers who go out of their way to help others.
Taralga woman, Margaret Croker, is one of them. Each Tuesday she drives in to Goulburn to deliver up to 45 meals to those requiring the service.
Advertisement
"I just really enjoy it and get to meet some very interesting people," she told The Post.
READ MORE:
She is among 83 volunteers on the books.
The local Meals on Wheels branch celebrated the day with a stall in was held in Goulburn Square on Wednesday.
Service manager Sharon Grummer and president, Michael Parsons, were also on hand to distribute information packs and display the wide array of meals distributed. They include crumbed fish, pork and apple casserole, curry prawns, roast pork and more, along with a tasty range of desserts.
Mr Parsons said a new meat line, using sausages from a Goulburn butcher would soon be introduced.
ALSO READ:
Mrs Grummer said while demand for the service surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since declined, given other options available to people. Nevertheless, the Goulburn office is always looking for more volunteers.
The branch fears some who need the service are slipping through the cracks.
"We'd urge anyone requiring more information to get in contact with us," Mr Parsons said.
Meals on Wheels has been going in Goulburn for 55 years.
For further information contact Mrs Grummer or Mr Parsons on 4821 0997 or call in at the office at 60 Clifford Street.
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.