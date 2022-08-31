Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn District Beekeepers share advice on what to do during an encounter with a swarm of bees

By Renate Barrett*
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Close up of bees. Photo by Goulburn District Beekeeping Club

Have you ever wondered what to do if you should you find a swarm of bees?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.