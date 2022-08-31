Have you ever wondered what to do if you should you find a swarm of bees?
Swarming happens mostly in spring time and is usually triggered by the bees running out of space in their hives.
During the process of swarming, a bee colony decides to split into two or more swarms. These swarms leave the original hive in order to find a new home.
Encountering a large group of swarming honey bees can be daunting as the swarm is quite noisy and looks like a thick cloud of insects.
However, if you are confronted with a buzzing cluster - don't panic!
At this stage they are heading for temporary residences such as a tree branch where they cluster into a dense mass of bees about the size of a football.
Scout bees then go looking for a new permanent home. In this state bees have full bellies of honey to keep them going for a few days and they are therefore particularly docile.
Sadly, many beehives were lost in bush fires in recent years and we should be pleased to see swarms of bees. They are obviously important pollinators and if they are swarming, they are creating a new colony.
NSW is currently subject to a biosecurity order due to a Varroa mite outbreak, restricting the transportation or handling of honey bees in order to stop Varroa mite from spreading.
Luckily the Goulburn district as well as most of NSW has so far not been infected and at this point in time, we are able to collect swarms for relocation to beekeeper premises.
If you spot a swarm, please do not disturb the bees and contact the Goulburn District Beekeepers Club as soon as possible. The club is available to provide advice and may be able to collect a swarm in order to settle the bees into a beekeeper's hive.
Beekeepers sometimes may ask for a small fee and most beekeepers will not remove bees from buildings.
Please note: Bees that have already taken up residence in a permanent location such as inside a brick wall or inside a chimney are not a swarm of bees, they are an established hive. In these cases, it may be necessary to contact a pest control business for removal.
Please visit www.goulburnbeekeepers.asn.au/swarms/ for contact details.
*Renate Barrett is the president of the Goulburn District Beekeepers Club and produced this article in conjunction with club members.
