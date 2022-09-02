Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

HumeLink Alliance challenges TransGrid decision on transmission line

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HumeLink Alliance member and Gurrundah grazier, Mike Katz, says landholders' concerns have been ignored by TransGrid. The company has announced it would not place the 360km long transmission line underground. Picture supplied.

A residents group says it will not stop in its push for a 360km long transmission line to be placed underground.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.