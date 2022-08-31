Goulburn Post
New bushfire danger rating system begins

Updated September 1 2022 - 12:07am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:58pm
Fire Danger Ratings will become much simpler as NSW adopts the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.

