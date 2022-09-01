CWA on a century of health advocacy

CWA officials said the organisation started 100 years ago in the pursuit of getting adequate mental health services in regional Australia.
A century on the association is continuing to advocate for expectant mothers and their families.
It is the focus of this year's annual Awareness Week running from September 4-10.
Officials said the week is highlighting the urgent need for improved maternity services and support across rural and regional NSW.
CWA president Karen Pavey said it was the association's radar at its state conference in May where a number of branches spoke at the time about interest in establishing a dedicated hotline to support women in rural areas to navigate available maternity support services.
A NSW Parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health was released on the final day of the conference and a motion of urgency was unanimously endorsed by members to call on state and federal governments to address the provision of primary care in hospitals in rural NSW.
One of the key recommendations from the parliamentary inquiry was around establishing a review of rural maternity services in the wake of the closure of dozens of hospital birthing units around the state, and often harrowing testimony from inquiry witnesses who shared their stories of giving birth without adequate support and facilities, or having to travel far from home to have their babies.
"Just because you choose to live outside our major cities doesn't mean you should have to tolerate a lower standard of medical care and supportm," Ms Pavey said.
"Expectant mothers and new mothers should feel safe and supported, but what we heard during and after the inquiry was that this is far from the case for those living in rural and regional areas of our state.
"It seems fitting that in the CWA of NSW's centenary year, we're continuing the advocacy around urgent improvements to maternal and antenatal care for country residents."
Ms Pavey said the CWA were simply asking for the same levels of care in the regions that city-based people expect.
She said people pay the same taxes and healthcare shouldn't be dictated by postcode.
This year, the CWA of NSW is partnering with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association and the Gidget Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that provides programs to support the emotional wellbeing of expectant and new parents.
The Association will also host a webinar during Awareness Week on the question of 'what does quality maternity care look like in regional NSW?', which will include a panel discussion featuring health professionals, academics, consumer advocates and CWA members.
