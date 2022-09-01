Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn Police Station holds Retired Police Day after two years of COVID-19

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired police officers Linda Lockwood, Ian Redford, Greg Moore and Ray Strong with Superintendent Paul Condon. Picture by Sophie Bennett

Retired police officers were given a warm welcome back into their old stomping ground this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.