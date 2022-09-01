Retired police officers were given a warm welcome back into their old stomping ground this week.
The annual Retired Police Day was held at Goulburn Police Station on Thursday (September 1) to maintain and establish connections after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Superintendent Paul Condon said it was a "very special day" when retired police officers returned to the station.
"We highly value our history and it's important for us to recognise the officers that served the community before us," he said.
Inspector Matt Hinton said the day was a great opportunity to give back to retired police officers.
"These officers and their families have sacrificed so much for our community," he said.
"Once you are a police officer you never give up that connection to the police force."
Inspector Hinton was particularly excited to share the news that Goulburn now had a full-time Police Rescue Unit servicing Southern NSW.
Speaking on behalf of the unit Senior Constable Scott Nichols said becoming full-time meant they had been delivered an array of "new toys".
The retired police officers had the opportunity to view these 'toys' which included a high-tech Police Rescue truck and $40,000 drones.
Senior Constable Nichols described the Police Rescue Unit as "problem solvers" and said they had been called out to help at many major crises including the South Coast bushfires and Lismore floods.
"We're now a state-wide asset based in Goulburn," he said.
A short ceremony was held before the attendees travelled to Police Driver Training on Taralga Road for a demonstration of the newest training given to police officers.
Mayor Peter Walker addressed the crowd emphasising the importance of having community to lean on, even in retirement.
"In a past life I was involved with the Goulburn Workers Club and I saw police operations from the other side," he said.
"Sometimes things don't go away and if it turns to mud you need people to lean on."
Superintendent Condon said the day was intended to be fun and gave retired officers the chance to see how things had changed over the years.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
