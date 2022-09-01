A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Southern Highlands yesterday.
About 7pm on September 1 emergency services responded to reports that a motorcyclist travelling west on Canyonleigh Road, Canyonleigh, had left the road and crashed.
The rider, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.
Officers from The Hume Police District secured a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced and, as inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident - or have dashcam vision - to come forward.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
