A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Southern Highlands

Updated September 1 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Southern Highlands yesterday.

