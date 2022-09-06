Caring for body and mind Advertising Feature

Georgia Picker, Dr Kundai Sithole and Dr Lisa Opie from Thrive GP. Dr Opie says that good health is not just the absence of disease but actually living well. Picture supplied.

Women's health is about a lot more than just your bikini areas.

That's the reminder which Dr Lisa Opie from Thrive general practice in Crookwell and Taralga would like you to think about this Women's Health Week.

Things like "heart risk factors and mental health and stress management. Those are equally important," Dr Opie said.

As such, you need to care for your whole body, and get it checked periodically too.

Dr Opie pointed out that your GP can offer a full health check which includes assessing your cardiac risk, assessing and assisting with your mental health (including referring you to a counsellor if that will help) and your stress management, perform skin checks which is especially important in Australia, and much more.

Even so, looking after your health also goes well beyond looking for something that might be wrong with you.

As such, Thrive GP runs a 4-week program called Food Sense where they "look at the ingredients for good health and help you find the recipe for a good life".

As they say, prevention is far better than cure, so "it's all about giving yourself the best chance of living a long and healthy life."

They discuss nutrition, physical activities, and suggest some of the many ways that make it possible to ensure you satisfy your recommended dose of regular social interaction. We humans are biologically known to be social creatures after all, and Dr Opie emphasised how important social connection is, especially as we may find this a little more difficult to accomplish in a regional area and as we age or otherwise become less mobile.

Thrive works out of a specially-built modern building behind the facade of the old fire and ambulance station in Crookwell. They also provide services in Taralga.

The Crookwell site, completed in March 2021, has three doctor's consulting rooms, a procedure room and a nurse's room. They have also included space for Allied Health and mental health services in their design. Helpfully, you will also find that it's fully accessible by wheelchair with no stairs to negotiate.

Among the various services they offer locals they have a mental health nurse and fully trained counsellor in Crookwell who provides not just consultations but also runs some helpful group sessions too.

Also, "we are extremely excited to welcome Dr Kundal Sithole to our practice and her family to Crookwell. We are also excited that Georgia Picker is training to be a medical practice assistant within Thrive GP."

There are many dedicated people working on the Thrive team, all there to help you not just get healthy and happy but to stay that way as well.