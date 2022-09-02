Man loses life in single-vehicle crash on district road

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Yass.
About 4.30am Friday, September 2, emergency services were called to Murrumbateman Road at Murrumbateman, about 25km southeast of Yass, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics located the driver of a Subaru Forester suffering serious injuries.
Despite their efforts, he died at the scene a short time later.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his sixties.
Hume District police officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. A crime scene, to be examined by specialist police, has also been established.
Inquiries continue.
