The life-saving conversation we need to have for all men

It was the cancer diagnosis of a close relative that prompted my husband, 56, to ask his doctor for a potentially life-saving blood test. And every day we are glad he took that step.
He already had a good understanding of the life threatening potential of prostate cancer but he needed the jolt to have his own health checked.
It is now about 12 months since he heard the words 'you have cancer'. And every day since that diagnosis we have felt a sense of relief.
Not because he had cancer, but because he was diagnosed early, and the treatment three months later was successful. Of course that time before diagnosis until the results of treatment were known were stressful, and he will continue on a path of regular check ups and monitoring. But the outcome, so far is positive.
That has much to do with an early diagnosis and treatment. It also has a lot to do with the fact that my husband had spoken to family and friends about prostate cancer and was well aware of its prevalence and the importance of early detection.
However, we have both been surprised that many of our male friends know very little about prostate cancer. This is despite the fact that in Australia, it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, affecting up to 1 in 7 men by the age of 75. The Prostate Cancer Australia Foundation estimates 24,217 Australian men will be diagnosed this year. Sadly many men have died because they did not get an early diagnosis.
It seems clear that more lives could be saved if only more people talked about prostate cancer. And with these conversations more men would hopefully be prompted to ask their doctor to include a Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test when they had other routine health checks.
You see one of the first lines of diagnostic defense is a PSA test - often there are no symptoms. There is also a strong hereditary connection with this cancer. Elevated PSA is just an indicator for the possibility of a prostate problem but it could be the necessary trigger for more medical investigation.
We all need to talk about it with our husbands, our sons, our friends to make sure that they are aware of the condition, know of the simple test that could save their life and understand that an early diagnosis could be life-saving.
No-one should shy away from this conversation. And there is no better time than September - Prostate Cancer Awareness Month- to start those conversations.
Jackie Meyers
ACM Editor
