The RFS has handed over investigation of an illegal pile burn in the Goulburn district on Tuesday night.
Crews were called to a Marble Hill Road property, Kingsdale, at about 7pm on Tuesday, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Tarlo, Middle Arm and Goulburn Support crews arrived to find the area inaccessible to heavy tankers due to the wet ground. They used Landcruisers to access the fire.
Mr Butler said personnel discovered two 20-metre by five-metre piles of trees well alight near the tree line.
Crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 10.30pm.
Mr Butler said the burn-off was not notified to the RFS, as required.
No penalty has been issued but the matter has been handed over to Goulburn Mulwaree Council for investigation into possible land clearing.
The council recently reminded property owners of their responsibilities following what it said was a "significant increase" in land clearing across Goulburn Mulwaree.
It cited Mount Gray as an area of particular concern. Several people had been caught removing trees and were issued with warnings, environment and planning director Scott Martin said.
The council can issue penalty infringement notices for unauthorised clearing under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979. Fines of $3000 apply for individuals and $6000 for corporations.
The state government can apply more severe penalties for harm caused to threatened ecological communities, species or their habitats from the clearing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
