Marymead says that today, more than ever, there is a pressing need for foster carers as the sector faces a significant shortage.
Children and young people aged from newborns to 18 are in urgent need of safe and nurturing homes, and a family who will care and be there for them.
Anyone can make a great carer; single people, couples, families, people from the LGBTQI+ community and employed or unemployed, from a range of cultures and lifestyles.
A great carer is stable and consistent, perseveres when times get tough, strongly supports children and young people to maintain their connection with their birth family, and remains focused on the best needs of the child or young person.
Marymead is a well-respected, community based not-for-profit organisation with an extensive history of providing a range of high quality, innovative family support services, including foster care through their Permanency Program.
Marymead provides carers with all essential support needed, including initial and ongoing training, 24/7 on-call support, an experienced and dedicated caseworker, direct carer support, and a tax-free carer allowance.
There are numerous types of foster care available through Marymead, which vary in length. Different types of foster caring through Marymead include:
Respite, which is typically over a weekend or during school holidays, provides an extended network to support children and young people and carers.
Short-term/emergency, which provides both emergency and planned short-term care ranging from a day to several months. These placements usually arise following a crisis.
Long-term, which can be a few months or until the child reaches 18.
Restoration support, which prepares the child or young person to return back to their birth parents.
Adoption and guardianship, which is necessary when a child or young person is unable to return to their birth parents.
Marymead are also seeking carers who are able to open their hearts and homes to Indigenous children and young people with high needs and sibling groups.
Consider opening your home to a child or young person in need.
Listen to some of our current foster carers about their journey into foster care by visiting marymead.org.au/podcasts.
This Foster Care Week, we thank all of our current Foster Carers for the positive contribution they make to children, young people and our communities.
For more information call Marymead on 1800 427 920, or you can send an email to CarerDevelopmentTeam@marymead.org.au
Foster Care Week shines a light on the valuable contribution made by foster carers, who help enrich the lives of vulnerable children and young people.
There are many stories of lives that are brighter thanks to foster care. Here are just two of them.
Rebecca has been a foster carer with Anglicare for more than six years, starting as a respite carer. Today, she provides long-term care for three children and a young person. "I always knew I wanted to be foster carer," she says. "I feel like I'm not just caring for and advocating for the children, I'm advocating for their families as well."
Anglicare supports Rebecca and the children she cares for, and encourages and facilitates connection with their families.
"Caring for children in foster care is very different from raising your own biological family," says Rebecca. "Many people are involved, and we have to continually check our perspectives. We want each child's personal story to be of healing, agency and belonging.
"I chose to become a foster carer, but no child chooses to be in care. I have to remember that. Taking the time to listen to and work with the children and those in their lives is so important for healing."
Rebecca's commitment is even more apparent as she reveals she took on the responsibility as a single carer while also working full-time as a secondary school teacher. "It's not always easy, and you have to work hard to build relationships, but it's worth it."
Riley was placed in care when he was approximately 10 years old. He turned 18 in 2019 and moved out of his foster parents' home into independent living in 2020.
"I hadn't lived alone before but the COVID lockdowns were happening in Sydney and I couldn't go anywhere. I felt so anxious and depressed," he says.
"Being in foster care wasn't always easy, but I had really good support from my foster parents and from the team at Anglicare NSW South."
Fortunately Riley continues to receive support through the Premiers Youth Initiative (PYI) were able to assist him with the transition out of care.
"I'd feel lost with the PYI team," says Riley.
"The staff provided a lot of support, and found me an apartment near my foster parents' home. It's in walking distance to everywhere. They also helped me to enroll in TAFE.
"I enjoy maths and technical skills, so I hope to work for a gaming company one day. Even though living on my own can be hard, the PYI team really help me in working out what path to take."