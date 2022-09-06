It's time to put yourself first Advertising Feature

VARIETY: Women's Health Week events will include opportunities such as lunch and learns, fitness events, workshops, podcasts, classes and activities.

From September 5, more than 130,000 Australian women will collectively join forces to put themselves first.

Jean Hailes Women's Health Week - Australia's biggest event dedicated to the health of women, girls and gender-diverse people - will feature more than 1700 events across every state and territory.

Focusing on education, community building and fun, events are designed to build networks and conversations and will include opportunities such as lunch and learns, fitness events, workshops, podcasts, classes and activities.

"Women's Health Week provides the perfect platform to connect women to others as well as to their local health services," Jean Hailes for Women's Health CEO Janet Michelmore, AO said.



ADVOCATE: Jean Hailes for Women's Health CEO Janet Michelmore, AO wants women to connect with one another. Photos: Supplied

"This Women's Health Week, we want women to know they are not alone and getting together to support each other is a great step to good health."

Now in its 10th year, Women's Health Week is a celebration of women in Australia, women from all walks of life.



In 2021 - despite a second year impacted by lockdowns and restrictions - more than 128,000 women participated in 2277 events.

"It may seem absurd, but women need reminding that it's OK to put themselves first. So often they put the needs of family, friends, even their pets, above their own," Women's Health Week community engagement manager Renea Camilleri said.



"In the workplace, in the family home and in social networks, women often seem to put their own needs behind those of others.

ENCOURAGEMENT: Women's Health Week community engagement manager Renea Camilleri says women need reminding it's OK to put themselves first.

"Juggling careers and home, COVID restrictions, the resulting homeschooling and remote working has placed increased stress on women who are already time poor. It means we often forgo or delay important tasks such as health checks and tests.

"Putting ourselves first, looking after our mental, physical and emotional health and prioritising these areas of our lives means we are our best selves with others."



This year's Women's Wellness Week campaign's motto is "It's OK to put yourself first."



Each day will focus on one of the top five concerns in women's health:

Day 1: Check me out - health checks at every age.

Day 2: Menopause matters - menopause and perimenopause .

Day 3: Pelvic power - pelvic floor health and pelvic pain.

Day 4: Mind health - mental wellbeing and brain health.

Day 5: Move and improve - physical activity and your health.