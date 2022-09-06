From September 5, more than 130,000 Australian women will collectively join forces to put themselves first.
Jean Hailes Women's Health Week - Australia's biggest event dedicated to the health of women, girls and gender-diverse people - will feature more than 1700 events across every state and territory.
Focusing on education, community building and fun, events are designed to build networks and conversations and will include opportunities such as lunch and learns, fitness events, workshops, podcasts, classes and activities.
"Women's Health Week provides the perfect platform to connect women to others as well as to their local health services," Jean Hailes for Women's Health CEO Janet Michelmore, AO said.
"This Women's Health Week, we want women to know they are not alone and getting together to support each other is a great step to good health."
Now in its 10th year, Women's Health Week is a celebration of women in Australia, women from all walks of life.
In 2021 - despite a second year impacted by lockdowns and restrictions - more than 128,000 women participated in 2277 events.
"It may seem absurd, but women need reminding that it's OK to put themselves first. So often they put the needs of family, friends, even their pets, above their own," Women's Health Week community engagement manager Renea Camilleri said.
"In the workplace, in the family home and in social networks, women often seem to put their own needs behind those of others.
"Juggling careers and home, COVID restrictions, the resulting homeschooling and remote working has placed increased stress on women who are already time poor. It means we often forgo or delay important tasks such as health checks and tests.
"Putting ourselves first, looking after our mental, physical and emotional health and prioritising these areas of our lives means we are our best selves with others."
This year's Women's Wellness Week campaign's motto is "It's OK to put yourself first."
To join a local event, visit womenshealthweek.com.au/events.
Women's health is about a lot more than just your bikini areas.
That's the reminder which Dr Lisa Opie from Thrive general practice in Crookwell and Taralga would like you to think about this Women's Health Week.
Things like "heart risk factors and mental health and stress management. Those are equally important," Dr Opie said.
As such, you need to care for your whole body, and get it checked periodically too.
Dr Opie pointed out that your GP can offer a full health check which includes assessing your cardiac risk, assessing and assisting with your mental health (including referring you to a counsellor if that will help) and your stress management, perform skin checks which is especially important in Australia, and much more.
Even so, looking after your health also goes well beyond looking for something that might be wrong with you.
As such, Thrive GP runs a 4-week program called Food Sense where they "look at the ingredients for good health and help you find the recipe for a good life".
As they say, prevention is far better than cure, so "it's all about giving yourself the best chance of living a long and healthy life."
They discuss nutrition, physical activities, and suggest some of the many ways that make it possible to ensure you satisfy your recommended dose of regular social interaction. We humans are biologically known to be social creatures after all, and Dr Opie emphasised how important social connection is, especially as we may find this a little more difficult to accomplish in a regional area and as we age or otherwise become less mobile.
Thrive works out of a specially-built modern building behind the facade of the old fire and ambulance station in Crookwell. They also provide services in Taralga.
The Crookwell site, completed in March 2021, has three doctor's consulting rooms, a procedure room and a nurse's room. They have also included space for Allied Health and mental health services in their design. Helpfully, you will also find that it's fully accessible by wheelchair with no stairs to negotiate.
Among the various services they offer locals they have a mental health nurse and fully trained counsellor in Crookwell who provides not just consultations but also runs some helpful group sessions too.
Also, "we are extremely excited to welcome Dr Kundal Sithole to our practice and her family to Crookwell. We are also excited that Georgia Picker is training to be a medical practice assistant within Thrive GP."
There are many dedicated people working on the Thrive team, all there to help you not just get healthy and happy but to stay that way as well.
Find out more at thrivegp.com.au