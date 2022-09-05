No result is a certainty in racing.
There was a massive boilover at the Goulburn Greyhound Track that no one saw coming on Friday, September 2.
Advertisement
Nordic Thunder, trained and owned by Brisbane Grove's Susan Sundstrom, had the race of his life to finish second in the Goulburn Million Dollar Chase Regional Final.
READ ALSO:
She's A Pearl was the heavy favourite and last year's winner heading into the Goulburn Million Dollar Chase Regional Final, but missed out on a placing altogether.
Winner Aston Barak, Nordic Thunder and second runners up Lime Rock Park all qualified for the Million Dollar Chase semifinals at Wentworth Park later this month.
Sundstrom was delighted after the race and said qualifying wasn't even the goal given the fact Nordic Thunder had only recently recovered from a broken shoulder and had been off the scene for a long time.
"I was hoping and dreaming we'd qualify, but I didn't expect it as we were outsiders," Sundstrom said.
"I just wanted him to get round in one piece without getting injured since he only got back into racing in February."
Prior to the race, Sundstrom had mixed feelings after seeing the draw.
"I was pleased he'd start in the second block, but then I saw he would be sandwiched in between the two heavy favourites," she said.
It was a tense watch for Sundstrom, but she had a feeling he would get a placing at the final turn.
Nordic Thunder was leading after the first section of the race and dropped to third following the second and third sections.
Running on the rails in the final section, he overtook Lime Rock Park to take home second spot comfortably.
Sundstrom received $2000 for the second placing while the winner received $7000.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.