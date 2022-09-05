The Crookwell Dogs were hoping to go all the way after sneaking into finals, but it wasn't to be.
Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on July 23 when they lost by just three points to the Hall Bushrangers at the Hall Sportsground in the South Coast Monaro second division elimination final.
The Bushrangers led 7-6 at half time despite the away side starting with great intensity and added to the lead early in the second half with two tries and a penalty goal.
Trailing 24-6, the Dogs then started a comeback aided by Edward Price's two tries, but weren't able to get across the line.
Dogs coach Bruce Nixon said he couldn't have asked more from his side all year.
"We were exemplary both on and off the field this season and the community can be very proud of them," Nixon said.
He thanked all the people behind the scenes who helped out with the club and on game days and said he had a great time this season.
"I salute the players who offered me the privilege of being their coach this season," he said.
"Their dedication and hard work made my job so rewarding and the fun even more crazy."
The Crookwell Dogs ended their season with a fourth spot finish on the ladder with five wins and seven losses.
With a mixture of youth and experience, the Dogs believe there will be exciting years ahead.
The Bushrangers would go on to lose to the eventual winners, the Jindabyne Bushpigs.
The Dogs season officially concluded their season with their presentation night on August 27.
Here were the results:
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
