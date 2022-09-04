A walk down Auburn Street on Saturday afternoon would have brightened your day.
Eight talented young musicians situated outside stores on the main street on Saturday, September 3 showed off their skill for the Youth Busking Festival, Buskout.
The competition organised by the Hume Conservatorium was judged by Goulburn Mulwaree councillors Daniel Strickland and Andy Wood.
Sienna Dillon on the violin was the winner while Elisha Marsha played THE guitar and sung her way to second spot.
Mr Strickland said he was extremely impressed with all the performances, making judging difficult.
"There was plenty of amazing talent amongst the young people and I wish everyone could have been a winner," Mr Strickland said.
"The hypnotic tunes of the flute drifting across Auburn street was amazing and the vocals and guitar of Elisha were also fantastic.
"They all did a great job and I look forward to following their journey."
All the participants received a gift from the store they performed at.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
