More than 50 Goulburn public school students played on the big stage last Tuesday after travelling to Sydney to perform at the Opera House.
Longtime Wollondilly Public School music teacher, Kath Dunn, said the performance, as part of the Festival of Instrumental Music, was the opportunity of a lifetime for the 54 Years 3 to 6 students. Wollondilly, Goulburn West and Goulburn South schools participated.
"They were enthralled. To be able to say that they played at the Opera House is just amazing. They didn't want to miss anything," she said.
The performance brought together 500 children playing string instruments and 200 on recorder. The Goulburn contingent mostly played treble and tenor recorders. The Festival spanned three days.
Following 25 weeks' rehearsal at home and another three hour-session at the Opera House, the ensemble played Swans of Lir, Cantata 147 by Bach and Ballad of Anne Bonney. Mrs Dunn said as there was no space for stands on stage, they had to learn the music by heart.
"They played to a packed crowd and got to watch some amazing music that other groups played," she said.
"It was an amazing performance...To be standing there playing with the children was phenomenal. The kids said it was the best experience ever and the families, who also came up, were blown away."
The students made the most of the day-long trip. On the train trip up, Goulburn West students gave an impromptu recorder performance for commuters. At the Opera House, others went busking before the evening event.
Goulburn West teacher, Mariangela Nye, declared it an "exhausting but brilliant day."
"Overall, it was a fantastic experience for students, teachers and families, as it was so amazing to be part of such an unforgettable moment in such a spectacular location," she said.
The children were also accompanied by Goulburn West music teacher Geoff Stewart-Richardson and Cara Robinson from Goulburn South Public School.
Mrs Dunn mentored Ms Robinson last year as part of the Teacher Mentor Program. Before this, she had no formal music training.
"Embedding music education across the curriculum has been a game changer for me and my class," she said.
"The impact music education has is so amazing; the kids are so motivated to partake. They feel so proud as they progressively develop their skills, not to mention the knock-on complementary impacts on development of oral language, listening, dedication, application and increased confidence.
"The kids are so proud of their hard work and achievement. My message to any other teachers who feel they aren't musical (as I certainly felt at the start of this journey) is to just try it - even if you are only just a little bit ahead of the kids - go on the journey with them. It has just been such a rewarding experience. The kids can't wait to have another go next year."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
