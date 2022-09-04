Your ears don't tuck all the way into your hat (last year one 'farmer' who shall remain nameless did this the whole time. We were not impressed).

Only stare dreamily into the distance while flexing for a maximum of 10 seconds. Otherwise you just look like a tool posing it up leaning on a fence post.

The appearance of fairy lights in the shearing shed does not mean your shearers will dress as fairies. Tried it. It failed.

The sudden appearance of a random couch in the middle of a paddock does not mean there has been a cyclone. Just didn't want anyone to panic.

Do not injure yourself gardening late at night.

Sheep say 'baa'. Cows say 'moo'. Mum says 'I don't like her. You should marry Karen from down the road'.