Debra Oswald is a playwright, screenwriter and novelist, she is also a two-time winner of the NSW Premier's Literary Award and the creator/head writer of the TV series Offspring. Come and hear from Debra as she speaks about her latest book, The Family Doctor. The novel is a riveting and provocative tale about women's fury, traumatic grief, new love, deep friendship, and the preciousness of life. It is a novel of searing emotional truth, told with the relentless pull of a thriller, and is inspired by agonisingly real stories of violence against women. Debra will speak at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Monday, September 12. The talk is free but bookings are essential and can be made at https://gmlib.co/events or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.