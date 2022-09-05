The Whitlams' classic album Eternal Nightcap turns 25 this September, and the band will mark the anniversary by playing the album in its entirety in a series of one-off concerts including one at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The Whitlams will follow the album in track order with a greatest hits set featuring favourites like Gough, I Make Hamburgers, Blow Up the Pokies, and a selection of songs from their newest album, Sancho. Catch the band on Wednesday, September 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Advertisement
Don your favourite tropical island wear and head to the library for a concoction of chaos, crime and cocktails this weekend. After being assigned a character on arrival, participants will enjoy drinks and finger food until a murder takes place. Guests will then have to decipher the facts from the falsehoods to solve the murder mystery at Margaritaland. The party will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 6pm and is for adults only. Tickets are $20 including food and drinks. Bookings are essential and can be made at https://gmlib.co/events or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
More than 300 participants and 160 Model A Fords from across the country will provide a visual spectacle of fully operational and beautifully restored vintage vehicles beginning at the end of this week. The week-long meet will be staged from the Goulburn Recreation Area. Car enthusiasts and locals will get a chance to see the vintage cars up close at a static car display on Montague Street on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 1pm.
Laurel Cottage Pottery is a small home-based hobby studio located in the village of Marulan. Laurel Cottage makes a small range of tableware, ceramic jewellery and ceramic art designed for the garden, verandah or balcony. They will be holding an open day this Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 2pm with proceeds going to the Marulan Rural Fire Brigade. The studio is located at 2 Goulburn Street Marulan.
ALSO READ: Time to get back in the garden
Come and enjoy the fun, romance and excitement from the finest tenor voices in Australia. The Australian Tenors have performed extensively with Opera Australia, Australian and International Symphonies and Philharmonic Orchestras. Their 2022 program includes Nessun Dorma and Verdi's Anvil Chorus, through to popular tenor songs, packed with so much emotion, you will cry. Beautiful duets are also a part of the program including Phantom of The Opera, and The Pearl Fishers Duet. The group will perform at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 10 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets are a regional produce and artisan market held in Montague Street, adjacent to Belmore Park. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. This month the Goulburn branch of the Country Women's Association will also have stalls inside the CWA rooms on Montague Street selling handicrafts, pre-loved goods and cake. They will also be serving a not to miss Devonshire Tea. The markets will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8.30am.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly, five-kilometre timed run open to all ages and abilities. The run is for enjoyment so come along and join in the fun, whatever your pace. First-time runners must register before their first run and those wanting to be timed should bring a printed copy of their barcode. Every week there is also a post-run catch-up at the Greengrocer café. The run starts at Marsden Weir Park at 8am each Saturday.
Debra Oswald is a playwright, screenwriter and novelist, she is also a two-time winner of the NSW Premier's Literary Award and the creator/head writer of the TV series Offspring. Come and hear from Debra as she speaks about her latest book, The Family Doctor. The novel is a riveting and provocative tale about women's fury, traumatic grief, new love, deep friendship, and the preciousness of life. It is a novel of searing emotional truth, told with the relentless pull of a thriller, and is inspired by agonisingly real stories of violence against women. Debra will speak at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Monday, September 12. The talk is free but bookings are essential and can be made at https://gmlib.co/events or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.