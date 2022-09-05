Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:00am
The Whitlams are coming to Goulburn. Picture supplied

The Whitlams

Eternal Nightcap Concert

The Whitlams' classic album Eternal Nightcap turns 25 this September, and the band will mark the anniversary by playing the album in its entirety in a series of one-off concerts including one at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The Whitlams will follow the album in track order with a greatest hits set featuring favourites like Gough, I Make Hamburgers, Blow Up the Pokies, and a selection of songs from their newest album, Sancho. Catch the band on Wednesday, September 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

