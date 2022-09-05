Goulburn Post
Goulburn Base Hospital redevelopment now at final stage

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:40am
The final construction stage of the Goulburn Base Hospital redevelopment is expected to be completed by late 2023. Picture supplied

After three years of construction, the redevelopment of Goulburn Base Hospital is now in its final stage.

