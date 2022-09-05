After three years of construction, the redevelopment of Goulburn Base Hospital is now in its final stage.
Construction on the final works will be undertaken by Donnelley Constructions and is expected to be completed by late 2023.
The total cost of the redevelopment is $165 million and is part of the NSW government's $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the redevelopment was now on the home stretch to completion.
"The Goulburn Hospital and Health Service redevelopment is a shining example of a modern, regional hospital delivering first-class care to improve health outcomes for our community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The final works will expand the clinical services offered at Goulburn Hospital and include the refurbishment of areas within the old hospital.
Areas to be refurbished in the existing hospital include oncology, Aboriginal health and pathology. There will also be an upgrade to spaces for ambulatory outpatient services, all expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
Some of the remaining clinical services located at the Bourke Street Health Service will also be relocated to the Goulburn Hospital Campus.
The four-storey clinical services building, delivered as part of the Goulburn Hospital redevelopment was officially opened in December last year and includes a new emergency department, maternity services, an intensive care unit as well as operating theatres, day surgery and recovery areas.
"This will make it easier for the community to access the health services they need in the one location," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The final works stage includes:
