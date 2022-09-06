Electric vehicle owners rejoice! There's a new spot to charge in town.
Goulburn Workers Club have installed two EV charging stations in the carpark, complimenting an every growing number of charging points across the city.
Advertisement
Goulburn Workers Club CEO Brett Gorham said the club was committed to sustainability with the stations to be powered by renewables.
It's such an exciting look into the future and I am proud that Goulburn Workers Club is providing this service and getting us on the EV Charging Roadmap so early on," Mr Gorham said.
"The renewable energy we are producing is also powering our two new electric vehicle charging stations. We are excited to be one of the only places in the region that offers this service with renewable energy.
"We look forward to seeing more visitors and members drop in and enjoy the facilities of the club, while their EVs are charging."
Vellocet Clean Energy CEO Emile Abdurahman said the company was more than happy to help the Workers Club jump on board the clean energy bandwagon.
"We are proud to be at the forefront of renewable energy technology and the push towards net zero emissions, by installing EV chargers for our customers, like Goulburn Workers Club," he said.
"As a key developer of renewable energy solutions that not only support the environment and local communities, we are also helping our customers avoid the excessive electricity costs that are currently impacting them."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.