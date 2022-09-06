Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Goulburn Workers Club is the latest business to install electric vehicle charging stations

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new EV charging stations at Goulburn Workers Club are ready to go. Picture by Goulburn Workers Club

Electric vehicle owners rejoice! There's a new spot to charge in town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.