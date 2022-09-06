Waking up to the sound of birds singing can be peaceful, taking a hit to the head from a magpie is not.
Swooping season is back and the usual Goulburn culprits are back on the prowl.
Walkers and runners who use the Wollondilly River walking track will know one very protective magpie father is out and active around PCYC.
Another runner flagged the corner of Auburn and Combermere Streets as another 'swoop zone' after being attacked five times in two days.
Graeme Hewett is one Goulburn resident who believes the infamous PCYC park 'swooper' has it out for him.
"For some reason he hates me," Mr Hewett said.
Mr Hewett said the magpie came straight for him last Sunday and he took a hit to the face.
"I was very lucky he didn't get me in the eye," he said.
Derwent Street resident Natasha Scutter said for the past few years she had witnessed teenagers tormenting the birds around PCYC and wanted to remind the community that magpies are protected throughout NSW.
Ms Scutter said when she asked teenagers to stop they would tell her, "they are just stupid birds that hurt people" and "they deserve it".
However, she said people needed to realise magpies were just protecting their babies and it was when people hurt them that they became extra aggressive.
"Me and the other people who live in Derwent Street would highly appreciate all the community to be careful and respectful in this area because not only do we want everyone to be safe, we want to be safe too," she said.
"Please remind the young kids and teens to not anger the birds by throwing stones, sticks, bike helmets or anything else at them."
Ms Scutter and her neighbours will be putting up posters around PCYC to warn people about the magpies and offer tips to avoid being swooped.
These tips include carrying, not throwing, a stick above your head while you walk through a 'swoop zone'. Alternatively, put your hands up above your head as you walk through.
It is also recommended, if possible, to look directly at magpies as they prefer swooping from behind.
Travelling in groups can also help reduce the likelihood of being attacked as the birds often target individuals.
If you are alone, you should wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your head and eyes.
Most importantly, you should try to stay calm. If you panic and flap it is more likely to appear as aggressive behaviour and provoke a further attack.
Have you been swooped somewhere in Goulburn? Send the location to sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au to add it to the map.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
