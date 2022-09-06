Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Emily Madge has no regrets after appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:49am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn's Emily Madge said she enjoyed her experience on Farmer Wants a Wife. Picture by Ben Symons

Although we did not see her on our screens for long, Emily Madge said she had a great experience being part of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.