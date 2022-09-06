Although we did not see her on our screens for long, Emily Madge said she had a great experience being part of Farmer Wants a Wife.
The 30-year-old from Goulburn applied for the show as a way to go "outside the box in terms of looking for a partner".
Advertisement
She was one of nine women who wanted to see if they had a connection with Farmer Ben from Wingham, but was not chosen to go back to his farm on Sunday's (September 4) episode.
ACM's Farmer Wants a Wife blogs:
The plant operator said it was "pretty reflective journey" to look back on and found Ben was just as genuine as he seemed.
"After watching it, there was a sense of pride," she said.
When they did have time together, Emily said she spoke about growing up on a cattle farm and Ben spoke about life as a dairy farmer.
They also chatted about their interests, what made them go on the show, and other topics.
When she mentioned she was from Goulburn, Emily said Ben did not know much about the city.
Related:
"He said it was on a highway and cold, and I said that's pretty much right," she said.
"I told him it is a great place."
Not many people knew she was going to appear on the show, so Emily has received many messaged days after the first episode aired.
"It was a really lovely reaction from family and friends," Emily said.
Although the fairytale with Ben was not meant to be, the 30-year-old has walked away from the experience with "lifelong friends".
"I wish Ben and all of the other girls the best, [I was] so blessed to be with an awesome group," she said.
Advertisement
"We had such a mutual respect for each other."
You can watch Farmer Wants a Wife every Sunday at 7pm and 7.30pm every Monday and Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.