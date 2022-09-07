Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Steve Ruddell elected Goulburn Mulwaree Council's deputy mayor

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Steve Ruddell was elected Goulburn Mulwaree deputy mayor at Tuesday night's meeting. He will support Mayor Peter Walker in the role. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Cr Steve Ruddell has been elected Goulburn Mulwaree's deputy mayor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.