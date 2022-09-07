Right now, one in every six children in Australia are growing up below the poverty line.
That's the message Mission Australia want to deliver as the charity marks National Child Protection Week, held from September 4-10.
Goulburn drew about 80 people from a range of child protection organisations for a morning tea on Monday (September 5).
The theme for this years National Child Protection Week is "every child, in every community, needs a fair go'.
Mission Australia Program Manager Natalie Pearman said proving families with support was essential to ensuring the number of kids living below the poverty line, approximately 774,000, drops.
"Every child should grow up feeling safe and supported with the necessities they need in life to thrive," she said.
"Mission Australia joins the government and the community this Child Protection Week to promote a fair go for every child in every community.
"Our Family Preservation Program delivers voluntary targeted intervention services to families with at least one child under the age of nine living at home who are facing problems that impact their ability to care for their children.
"The Family Preservation Program helps to build strong, well-functioning families where children can live safe from abuse and neglect & have improved wellbeing outcomes."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
