Saint Saviours Cathedral holds a special place in Graham Holgate's heart.
It's not just the place he's worshipped at since childhood, but where he's sung in the choir, served on the altar and helped raise funds for the 1874 structure's restoration.
Mr Holgate becomes emotional talking about the cathedral and an Anglican faith that plays such a major role in his life.
"It means a lot to me - the atmosphere, the history and the people," he said.
On Friday, his dedication to the Cathedral and the Canberra/Goulburn diocese will be recognised when he is declared one of five honorary lay canons. Goulburn parishioners Jenny Lacey, Joan Gilroy and Lesley Jonson and Jill Granger from Gunning parish will also be made honorary canons at a special service on Friday night, marking the opening of Synod.
Dean of Saint Saviours, The Very Reverend Phillip Saunders said the honours recognise people's long service to the Cathedral and diocese. They share in governance and oversight of the Cathedral's work and attend special worships but do not officiate.
All recipients had been involved for more than 20 years.
Mr Holgate's first contact with Saint Saviours came in 1954 as a Goulburn High School student. Choir master, Laurie Murchison was looking for new members and Graham and school friend, Leon Oberg, signed up at about the same time.
"The choir was quite big in those days, with about three rows. I loved it and all church music," he said.
Mr Holgate remained a member of the choir for many years. In the early 1990s, when Godfrey Fryar was Dean, he joined the altar serving team on which he continued for the next 15 to 20 years. Mr Holgate also served on the parish council for a brief period, and has been secretary of the Friends of Saint Saviours for the past 15 years.
The group raises funds for restoration projects. This has included $62,000 for the font's restoration and more for other works.
Bishop Mark Short said the honours were an opportunity to show gratitude for people's service over an extended period.
Friday's Evensong will make the start of Synod, or the diocese' decision making forum. Bishop Mark Short will celebrate the service, while The Very Reverend Saunders will preach.
It will be The Very Reverend Saunders' last Synod before retiring early next year. Bishop Short said Dean Saunders will be acknowledged for his long service.
A plaque will be dedicated in memory of Cecil Warren, the seventh Anglican bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, who died in 2018.
The Synod is the first to be held since 2019, due to the COVID pandemic. It will draw up to 400 members from the diocese, which stretches from the Victorian border to Wagga Wagga and up to Goulburn and beyond.
Delegates will debate motions and discuss topics at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday and Sunday.
Dr Short said there would be no motion regarding same sex marriage. In line with this year's General Synod, the diocese believes that marriage is between a man and a woman.
"(But) we will break off into small groups to discuss how the context for ministry has changed since the Marriage Act changed in 2017 to allow same sex marriage and to hear how our schools, ministries and schools are responding to that changed environment, recognising that our diocese is a place of welcome," Dr Short said.
While individual dioceses are free to bless same-sex unions, Dr Short told The Post this would not be occurring in Canberra/Goulburn. Nevertheless he has urged people to be respectful in their language, despite divergent views.
Another motion calls for adoption of 10 commitments surrounding domestic and family violence and affirming the church's role as a place of welcome for those experiencing this.
There will also be a motion about the Uluru statement from the heart, commending it for discussion within parishes.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of women's ordination to the Anglican priesthood. This was led by Canberra/Goulburn and Bishop George Browning in 1992.
"We will be giving thanks to God for the gift of women in serving the church and remembering those who have dedicated themselves. They have enriched our church," Dr Short said.
The Synod ends on Sunday afternoon.
