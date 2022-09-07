Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Graham Holgate to be named honorary canon at Synod

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Holgate (right) will be recognised as an honorary lay canon at a special service at Saint Saviours Cathedral on Friday night, marking the start of Synod. He is pictured here in 2018 with fellow servers Anne Krebs, Wagga Wagga, and Roy Bloomfield, Goulburn. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Saint Saviours Cathedral holds a special place in Graham Holgate's heart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.