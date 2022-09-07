The first-time traveller's guide to wandering Western Europe

Planning your European getaway actually begins long before a single toe even touches the tarmac. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

So, were you on the side of Instagram watching from home as your feed refreshed with what seemed like an endless stream of European holiday posts? Have shots of Santorini sunsets gotten the best of you? Are you looking to book flights at this very moment? Well, hang on a second! Before you mindlessly pop your credit card details in, let's take a second to do some planning.

Whilst you might have the gist of your holiday in mind, we're here to help you out with all of those nitty-gritty tips and tricks that help you avoid any little Europe-themed disasters. Instead, after reading our travellers guide, you'll be living your very own movie, and guess who's the main character?

Tip one: Get your logistics sorted out

Your European getaway actually begins long before a single toe even touches the tarmac. Firstly there's the most important question that needs to be answered, where are you going? Working out the countries you'll want to visit will help with every other step.



Take a look at those aforementioned travel snaps where friends smugly smiled in exotic locations. Which of those shots are you dying to recreate, where is a non-negotiable for you? Once you've worked this out, your trip should start to take shape, you'll be able to work out the nitty-gritty details like how much currency you'll need and what kind of clothes you'll need to pack. In regards to AUD to EUR conversion, you can either do it prior to your trip, or you can even do it at the airport once you land.



Converting currency is super easy and stress-free, so as long as you've got a plan for how much you want to spend, you should be good to go. It's also worth splitting your money into a few different places. Have a travel money card in place of your credit card, but also have some cash stored away for any unexpected hiccups that may pop up.

Working out the countries and places you'd like to go to will also help you to understand what kind of trip you want to go on. If you want a taste of each country, why not try booking with a travel company? This way they take care of all of the little details and you just get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. Alternatively, you might decide you'd like to be your very own cruise director

Tip two: Work out your time frame

Despite increased efforts to make life a movie, we cannot just jet off overseas with a one-way ticket and no concrete plans in regard to when we'll return. So realistically work out a time period that works for both your budget and allows you to see the various countries and sights on your bucket list.



If you can't make the two mesh together, fear not, there will likely be another chance to return and experience more of the incredible continent during your second time around, and in that time you can experience the reminder of places you still wish to visit.



Also keep in mind that if you're short on time, you really don't need to fly everywhere, never mind even book accommodation. If you're spending time in England, you can very easily book a train to Paris for a quick day trip, and with that, you've very cleverly fit France into a jam-packed schedule and cut down the costs.

When working out a time frame for your holiday, most people are mindful of not making it too long, simply due to budget constraints, however, it's essential not to make it too short either, you want to have enough time to actually have time to enjoy the sights, not simply see them.

Tip three: Do your research

When hitting the most popular countries, remember that there are likely going to be tourist hotspots you want to visit. Maybe you're just dying for a shot of the famed Mona Lisa at the Louvre. Or perhaps you want to go and see if the Queen is at home in Buckingham palace?



Well, chances are that everybody else has had the same thought, and if you're going during peak tourism season, with how long those lines will be you're better off just staying home. So, to avoid the deadly queues, see if you're able to book online prior to your trip.



This saves you valuable time and minimises the risk of you missing out on the sight altogether. Instead allowing you to jampack more into your adventure, rather than spending your entire day lost amongst an endless crowd.

Tip four: Flexible accommodation

Let's face it, on a trip halfway across the world, things are going to happen, and before you get concerned, we're meaning good things! You could fall in love with Barcelona, or just need an extra day in Paris.



You could fall in love or find new friends, truly anything is possible in Europe. Anything that is, other than getting out of accommodation you've already paid for. When looking for accommodation, always ensure you've noted down the correct cut-off date for when you're able to be refunded or pay a considerably smaller charge. This means should your plans change, you're not stuck footing the bill.

When you head off on your overseas adventure, there is absolutely no doubt you'll have an incredible time. After all, even those moments that seem like major dramas at the time become funny anecdotes eventually.

