Two of the city's major clubs have topped up Legacy Week proceeds with substantial donations.
Goulburn Soldiers Club presented the charitable organisation with a $5000 cheque this week. Meantime, Goulburn Workers Club chipped in $2500.
Workers CEO Brett Gorham said this was part of an annual commitment to Goulburn Legacy to support war widows. Over the past 10 years the club had given $10,000 to the organisation.
"We're delighted to support them because they're such a worthwhile beneficiary," he said.
"What they do to assist families that have served our nation is wonderful."
Goulburn Legacy appeals committee chairman, Ron Stamm said the charity was very grateful for the donations.
"The money they give will stay in town and be spent in town," he said.
The cheque proceeds and that collected during Legacy Week from August 28 to September 3 will go towards widows' needs and upkeep of Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street, which provides accommodation.
Mr Stamm said totals from merchandise sales, which included those at a 'pub crawl' on the Friday night and secondary school students' efforts earlier that day, had not been tallied.
However he suspected the funds had increased from the two previous years when physical collections couldn't be held due to COVID-19.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
