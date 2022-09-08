Rain, wind and possible storms

A cold front and low pressure system is expected to intensify on Thursday, brining rain and possible thunderstorms.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the system had been impacting South Australia and the Northern Territory through Wednesday, but would extend to NSW's northern and eastern reaches.
Severe thunderstorms are most likely to occur over inland New South Wales and are possible over much of New South Wales, and north-west Victoria on Thursday.
BoM senior meterologist Christie Johnson said the conditions were moving easterly.
"It will move through large parts of the eastern states [throughout Thursday]," Dr Johnson said.
She said severe thunderstorms have the potential to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, as well as damaging winds and large hail.
"A band of rain and thunderstorms will be interacting with tropical moisture from the Indian Ocean and Coral Sea and will give it a lot of energy."
Gusty winds are likely with this system. The risk of winds reaching damaging thresholds over elevated parts of Victoria, Tasmania and southern New South Wales is being monitored.
"Elevated parts of particularly Victoria and southern NSW could get quite windy and severe weather warnings will be released if required," Dr Johnson said.
While the weather system may not bring the storms across the NSW Southern Inlands or the South Coast, widespread rainfall totals of 15 to 40 mm are likely with this event.
"Given a lot of the rain will be falling over currently saturated and already flooded areas, we're expecting to see renewed river rises," Dr Johnson said.
BoM officials said areas that do experience thunderstorms are also likely to experience increased rainfall.
This amount of rainfall is likely to cause renewed river rises and could prolong flooding in already flooded parts of inland New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. A number of minor to major flood warnings are already current, and further flood watches and warnings may be issued as the situation evolves.
