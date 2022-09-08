Goulburn Post
Colourful collection on show at Gallery on Track

Updated September 8 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:03am
Felt and print artworks are on show this month at Gallery on Track. Pictures supplied.

Artist Jane Sherborne-Higgins is displaying her felt-work, printing and cards at Gallery on Track this month.

