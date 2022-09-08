Colourful collection on show at Gallery on Track

Artist Jane Sherborne-Higgins is displaying her felt-work, printing and cards at Gallery on Track this month.
Ms Higgins said it was a 'colourful collection' of her works with the exhibition to match the theme.
"I have sewn since I was a child and love working with natural fibres and recently wool especially. I grew up on a sheep and potato farm at Burrawang and took absolutely no notice of wool at the time."
"About 13 years ago I discovered felt and am still discovering and will never exhaust its possibilities."
The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm and is located on Blackshaw Road.
